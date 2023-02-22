Between: the nostalgia of Gosens from the future of Thuram

L’Inter preparing to face the Porto also keep an eye on the transfer market. Eve of Champions League with the renewal of Hakan Calhanoglu thing done now, Gosens has a bit of nostalgiaAtalanta but the Nerazzurri challenge is an important step in the German’s career which, however, could end up on the transfer market in the summer.

Francesco Acerbi he would like to stay, but as he himself says it doesn’t all depend on him and the management will have to make an extra effort to allow him to stay on Milano. The Nerazzurri fans are preparing for the match against the Portuguese hoping for a changeover that would open the doors to the quarter-finals, but that’s not all. The about 20 million euros who would enter the company’s coffers would be an important treasure for the management of salaries and also to open the door to new negotiations such as the one for the forward Marcus Thuramforbidden dream of Beppe Marotta.

Juve: between Nantes and goodbyes

L’Europa League has become the real goal of Old lady, who, even if he doesn’t say it out loud, would like to put a trophy that Juve has never won on the bulletin board. Sure, it won’t be there Champions Leaguebut in a certain sense it is as if it had become so especially after the penalty that pushed the black and whites back to mid-table.

Il Nantes is a tough opponent, but the ranks of Max Allegri will rely on the inspiration of Of Maria who hopes to repeat himself, after the goal against lo Spice. And it is precisely on the Argentine that farewell rumors are circulating, because if in the future season there Juventus won’t play there Champions League, Of Maria could pack. Who would stay instead is Alex Sandrobut there seems to be no affluent economic conditions and the time seems to have come for the Brazilian to empty the locker and say goodbye Torino.

Leao with one foot in two shoes and De Ketelaere…

The outgoing market is undoubtedly a priority, especially from a future perspective. Rebic has been the first on the list for months now and some clubs in the Bundesliga would have moved well in advance to welcome the Croatian striker with open arms who seems to have reached the end of the love story with the Milan. The renewal of Giroud and the return of Ibra they seem to be able to fill the gaps, with Lion which remains on the bottom with one foot a Milano and the other who knows where.

London, Paris, Chelsea e PSG they would do false carter to have him already in the summer and for the Portuguese record signings and mountains of money are ready for the Rossoneri, who in case of non-renewal would like to at least put money in their pocket to invest in the transfer market. Among the marasma of goodbyes and presumed, the star of The Ketelaere it doesn’t shine yet and someone is even talking about an early divorce, even if the Belgian is clearly a bet and a future investment. Be careful though Premier Leaguewhere someone could tempt Milan and try to grab the player.

Chelsea crisis: the like of Thiago Silva’s wife

The negative moment of Chelsea Of Graham Potter also passes from the last defeat suffered at home against the bottom of the Premier League, il Southampton. Disastrous ranking, Champions League poised and more than 600 million invested in the market. Defender’s wife Thiago Silvahe certainly didn’t appease the spirits by putting a like on Twitter to a fan, who expressed himself as follows regarding the situation of the Blues: “You can ask Silva to coach the club himself because we have a sluggish manager, with no tactics, who doesn’t know what he’s doing, doesn’t even understand that this is Chelsea football team, thinks he’s still at Brighton.” Potter it has definitely lived through better times.

PSG: training in front of 15,000 people

Next Sunday, PSG will face Marseille in a match that could prove decisive for the purpose of winning the title. For the occasion the Princes Park will be open for a special training session open to the public from 17:30 to 18:30. The cost of the coupons is between 5 and 15 euros, according to the French press the coupons sold for the open-door lecture on Friday would already be 15,000.