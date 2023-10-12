GOSER TRAIL | Sportdimontagna.com

Everything is ready for the countdown which will be announced on the microphone by speaker Luca Sovilla on Sunday morning. Over one hundred and fifty runners are at the start on the two routes proposed by the staff of the Al Gosèr association. The long trail with a 14 km route and 1000 meters of positive altitude difference and, for the little ones and nature enthusiasts, the mini trail with a 5 km recreational motor route.

«The formula is the classic one with a challenging route and a simpler one, also dedicated to families, so as to satisfy all sporting needs» they say from the control room. «For weeks we have been going up and down the race paths, so as to be sure that everything is in order, but above all safe. Thanks to the many volunteers we have also set up the Mountain Grand Prix in the Pianon de Talvena, the highest point of the race, where the runners will find well-stocked refreshments and warm cheering.”

Among the innovations for 2023 is the presence of around ten photographers along the entire route: «We have also decided to invest in the middle part to allow all competitors to have a beautiful memory of the day spent between the center of Tisoi and Talvena for free. It’s always nice to have a photograph of the event, and it’s right that it is of quality” comment Enrico Dal Farra and Eugenio Tramontin, president and vice respectively of the Al Gosèr association.

Please remember that it is also possible to register on Saturday 21 October from 6.00pm to 8.00pm and on the day of the race from 7.00am to 9.00am at the infopoint area set up in the Tisoi square.

Now all we have to do is lace up our shoes and attach the bib to the shirt, because the good effort will be run on the paths of the Gosèr Trail on Sunday 22 October!

RUNNING AND CHARITY

As usual, also in 2023 the ASD Al Gosèr renewed its support for the Dolomiti Orizzonte Paralimpico project, born in collaboration with the ASSI Onlus thanks to the precious friendship cultivated with Oscar De Pellegrin and Davide Giozet.

CONTACTS AND INFO

