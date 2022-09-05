Original title: Was done?It is revealed that the deep football team is dissatisfied with Li Zhangzhu’s training methods are too intense and the tactics are outdated

On September 1st, in the 12th round of the Chinese Super League, the Dalian natives played against the Shenzhen team, which was also on the edge of the relegation zone. As a result, the Dalian natives conceded a goal at home and swept the Shenzhen team 5-1. While taking 3 points, the Shenzhen team suffered a 5-game losing streak. Subsequently, the Shenzhen Club officially announced that head coach Li Zhangzhu was dismissed from get out of class, and assistant coach Zhang Xiaorui became the acting head coach:

This is the 7th farewell of 65-year-old Li Zhangzhu in the Chinese League. Before the get out of class was dismissed, the Shenzhen Football team lost several consecutive games by a large score. It has already shown that the team is in a state of loss of control. Yuan Mincheng’s post-match interview also showed that up to this point. Maybe Lee Jang-soo is just the culprit behind the deep foot’s internal problems.

After the Shenzhen Football team revealed the arrears of wages last year, the team has not been able to completely solve this problem. Although local companies in Shenzhen have given Shenzhen tens of millions of yuan in sponsorship fees this year, it is a drop in the bucket compared to the club’s arrears. However, the lack of wages is not unique to Shenzhen Football Club. There are many Chinese Super League clubs with more serious salary arrears problems than Shenzhen Football Club. They can always insist on guaranteeing the quality of the game. The gap cannot be explained solely by underpayment.

In addition to the salary arrears, when Li Zhangzhu led the team to prepare for the game in Haikou at the beginning of the year, there were rumors that some players could not keep up with Li Zhangzhu’s training rhythm and would likely lose their positions. Regarding Lee Jang-soo’s training methods, the team has mixed opinions, believing that the training intensity is too high, players are prone to injury, and the tactics are outdated. But Li Zhangzhu did not compromise on this, but in the end, the team lost control. After the Shenzhen team lost 1-4 away to Guangzhou in the 14th round, the Shenzhen Football Club had already started the process of changing coaches. At that time, Li Zhangzhu was dismissed from get out of class. fate is already doomed.

Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: