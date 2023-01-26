After the home defeat against Roma, Spezia starts again facing Bologna at the Dall’Ara. And Gotti, in a press conference, explains how he will manage the team in the face of a number of absences that risk creating some difficulties for the Ligurians.

Il 5-5-5 — “We will have some absences, certainly those of Nzola, Ekdal, Zurkowski and Bastoni. For the rest, we have the infirmary full of many small things, today we will evaluate, especially Holm, then we go. Dragowski recovered well in advance so he must be managed with caution , can’t handle two consecutive days of load and needs a lot of recovery after the game”. On the other hand, even Thiago Motta will miss one of his stars. “There won’t be two protagonists, Nzola but also Arnautovic. We have to adapt, Bologna have a lot of qualities and we have to show ours. I’m a different opponent than Roma, we’ll have to change something, but I didn’t like that in the last match we didn’t we managed to be dangerous”. And perhaps it will also be necessary to think about a change of system. “I’m not one to fixate on form, if I can improve things with the 5-5-5 I will.”

Market problems — It is also transfer market period, something that Gotti doesn’t like very much. “The end of the market is welcome, it’s annoying to work during the January window. There are always players who smell like something, who have other thoughts and who aren’t entirely focused on what we’re doing. Something is lost and this loss in daily work then he moves into the game”. Wisniewski arrives to replace Kiwior, who ended up at Arsenal. “I saw some of his games in Venice and I have half an idea of ​​his characteristics, but I have to evaluate him in context. He is structured, different from Kiwior, but I liked seeing him”. And with so many players who have recently arrived, it’s not an easy situation for a manager. “Everyone has different characteristics and experiences, many of those who arrived are young. The most ready was Zurkowski, who however will be in the pits for about twenty days. I work with the drop method, that of the small contribution every day. I don’t I like a player entering the field without knowing what to do, I want a team that does what I have to do together”. See also Rome, road accident for Draghi's brother: injured after crashing with his motorcycle

January 26, 2023

