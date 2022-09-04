La Spezia postpones once again the appointment with the three points but maintains the home unbeatenness.

Spezia and Bologna give them a damn but at the end of the 90 ‘they don’t get hurt. A match that has given emotions and goals ends 2-2 but leaves behind the feeling of a right result after a time played each. The first is Spezia, the second is Bologna. Gotti analyzes the challenge to the microphones of DAZN.

Points at home for the Spezia coach, who once again postpones the appointment with the three points but maintains the home unbeatenness and can still appreciate the mental strength of a team that puts its heart on the field even when it is called to resilience. The Spezia runs and presses until it has breath. Then he inevitably leaves the field and ball of the game to the opponent. “Analyzing this challenge I cannot say that the team deserved to win, but not even to lose. I think we need to evaluate the gifts made to Bologna on the occasion of their two goals. do not concede depth like today. We had the game in hand, we did not know how to manage it, then we arrived very cooked in the final phase. I play in a different way from Udine because I have a team with different characteristics. “

Gotti had spoken of gaps to be filled. La Spezia will remain like this until January. The feeling is that when the coach has to fish from the bench he has some difficulties. And there is something to review on movements without the ball in the defensive phase. “We don’t have Green and he has unique characteristics with an important specific weight in a team like ours. Nzola and Gyasi were very good, they sacrificed a lot even in the defensive phase but they paid for the enormous work in the second half. aspect of the market we are in difficulty from a strictly numerical point of view. The infirmary is full. When we slowly recover all the players who are currently unavailable, I hope that something will change. “ See also The Canavese people in Tuscany are immediately in evidence

