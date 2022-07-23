Rome, 23 July 2022 – A come Agenda Draghi. There are those who believe themselves to be St. George and others who would like to polarize public opinion into Dragonians and not. “From Letta to Di Maio”, almost everyone is there: only Laa-Laa from the Teletubbies and the Monster of Düsseldorf are missing. B like Berlusconi. Berlusconi says he is a sincere liberal, but the revolution is long over and the dawn is late in coming. Maybe he thinks of exploiting the League to become president of the Senate, but today Cav. is the first of the Salvinians. C as Campolargo (see Camposanto). The Democratic Party says that with the M5s it’s over. “This tear”, Dario Franceschini told Corriere, “makes any alliance with 5 stars impossible”. Two weeks – even less – and everything will be forgotten between Pd and M5s. D as Dadone (Fabiana). The minister for youth policies did not resign, as did all the ministers who brought down the government and remained in their place: “We did not trigger this crisis as we did not end it”. Better than Shaggy: “It wasn’t me”. And like Ennio (Flaiano). As always, in difficult moments you have to rely on the best, who just happen to be those who are no longer there. Chessò, Edmondo Berselli, Karl Kraus, Giovanni Papini. O Flaiano: “The Italian political situation is serious but it is not serious”. F as a fascist Communist. It’s Dibba, he goes without saying. Danilo Toninelli invokes him, says he is needed in the M5s. In fact, there is a need for someone who regularly consults his mechanic to make important decisions. There is only one problem: Dibba must first stop his tour of the best autocracies and stop writing his Lonely Planet on dictatorships. G like Giorgia Meloni. You stand out in the polls, you risk becoming prime minister, you want …