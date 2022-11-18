Home Sports Gp Abu Dhabi, Verstappen is back as leader in free practice, Leclerc 3rd
FROM THE ENvoy IN ABU DHABI. Max Verstappen takes back the first place since the free practice of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The drop in performance suffered last Sunday in Brazil was linked to occasional set-up problems, which had already been overcome during the Arab night at the Yas Marina circuit. After giving up his seat in the first session to rookie Liam Lawson, a New Zealander of the Red Bull Junior team, the world champion returned to the wheel in the second session. And he got ahead of everyone with a quick time: 1’25”146. Behind him: 2. Russell (Mercedes) 1’25″487; 3. Leclerc (Ferrari) 1’25″599; ​4. Hamilton (Mercedes) 1’25″761; ​5. Perez (Red Bull) 1’25″852; ​6. Sainz (Ferrari) 1’25″932; ​7. Ocon (Alpine) 1’26″038; 8. Alonso (Alpine) 1’26″043; ​9. Ricciardo (McLaren) 1’26″124; ​10. Bottas (Alfa Romeo) 1’26″300; 11. Norris (McLaren) 1’26″377

12. Vettel (Aston Martin) 1’26″395; ​13. Zhou (Alfa Romeo) 1’26″479; ​14. Stroll (Aston Martin) 1’26″547; 15. Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) 1’26″680; 16. Albon (Williams) 1’26″750; 17. Schumacher (Haas) 1’26″839; 18. Magnussen (Haas) 1’26″915; 19. Gasly (AlphaTauri) 1’27″036; 20. Latifi (Williams) 1’27″262.

Russell’s good result is no longer surprising, as he achieved his first success in Formula 1 in Sao Paulo, even if the comfort of qualifying and the race is needed to evaluate whether Mercedes really canceled the gap from Ferrari and reduced the gap towards the Red Bull. The Reds are in difficulty in the race pace. “Why are we so slow?” complained Leclerc, who is contending with Perez for second place in the world championship. The two drivers are level on points: in the event that both do not finish in the top ten, Leclerc, who has totaled a greater number of successes, would win.

Good news for Daniel Ricciardo: the Australian driver, at the end of his contract with McLaren, has found a place as the third driver of Red Bull.

The weekend schedule: free practice at 11.30, qualifying at 3pm; Sunday at 14 the race (all sessions live on Sky, deferred on Tv8 of qualifying at 18.30 and the GP at 18.

