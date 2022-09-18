Irresistible Izan Guevara. On a track where he has often made a difference, the Aspar Martinez rider and increasingly world leader, dominated the Moto3 race, leading from the first corner to the finish, on a Sunday that was truly perfect for him. Because not only does the Spaniard from Palma de Mallorca take home his fourth victory of the season, but he also takes advantage of the black day, very black, of his first rivals in the league: Sergio Garcia, who until before Misano Adriatico led the World Cup , finished 13th with Dennis Foggia, in difficulty for all 19 laps of the race, immediately behind him, due to a gap in the standings that is now widening in a dangerous way: with the 25 points brought home today, in a race that in the end he saw him close with almost a second advantage over Ayumi Sasaki and 6 “5 over Daniel Holgado, on the first podium in his career, Guevara now reaches 229 points, 33 more than Guevara, while Foggia moves away to 171 points.