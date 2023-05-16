Home » Gp Imola, weather alert in Emilia-Romagna. Paddock evacuated – breaking latest news
Sports

Gp Imola, weather alert in Emilia-Romagna. Paddock evacuated – breaking latest news

by admin
Gp Imola, weather alert in Emilia-Romagna. Paddock evacuated – breaking latest news
Of Daniel Sparisci

The GP is scheduled for 19-21 May, but there is a bad weather alarm and worries about the Santerno river. From the organizers confidence in an improvement in the next few days

The weather alert in Emilia-Romagna he is also holding his breath at the Formula 1 GP, scheduled for this weekend at Imola. The heavy rains that are falling in these hours – creating damage and great inconvenience throughout the region – have swollen the Santerno river which flows next to the racetrack Enzo and Dino Ferrari. As a precaution, the Civil Protection and the organizers evacuated the paddock, located right next to the waterway.

There are two days left until the start of the F1 weekend – Thursday starts with the days dedicated to the media and fans, on Friday the cars start running on the track in free practice – and at the moment in the paddock there were workers and those members of the teams and the organization involved in assembling motorhomes, boxes, hospitality, and all the structures necessary for the race. Including the TV compound, the space that hosts international broadcasters. Which at the moment flooded.

There was no panic, the return of the staff to the hotel was done in an orderly manner following the instructions. And on the other side of the racetrack, in the offices away from the river, work continued. The next few hours will be fundamental, the level of the Santerno kept constantly under observation. If the alarm goes away, the organizers will still be called upon to make an enormous effort to make the race accessible on the circuit that runs inside the park.

May 16, 2023 (change May 16, 2023 | 5:54 pm)

