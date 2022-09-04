A heavy crash, very heavy, which most likely makes him come out of the fight for the World Cup. Celestino Vietti started from pole position, but in the end the VR46 team from Turin can only collect a handful of gravel, after the crash during the 10th lap when he was traveling in fourth position, in the trio that followed the leader Antonio Lopez. Luca Boscoscuro’s Spaniard eventually took home his first victory, at the end of a perfect race that always saw him in command, with two other Spaniards, Aron Canet and Augusto Fernandez to keep him company on the podium.

A third place, that of Fernandez, which also allows him to overtake the Japanese Ai Ogura in command of the World Championship, who closes in fifth place behind Albert Arenas, and from +1 to -4 in general. Only one Italian in the top 10, Tony Arbolino who closes 7th, overtaken by Pedro Acosta on the last lap, Alessandro Zaccone takes a point, 15th. In the general classification, now, with Fernandez leader at 198 and Ogura at 194, Vietti also loses the third momentary position, overtaken by one point, 157 to 156, by Canet. The top is now 42 points, many, especially if Vietti does not find that rhythm of the beginning of the season, often impossible for rivals to sustain.