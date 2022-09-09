At the GP Quebec, before the two Canadian World Tour races returned after 2 editions skipped due to the pandemic, the success goes to Benoit Cosnefroy, a Frenchman from Ag2r who scored a good action as a finisseur. Behind him, in the sprint, were placed Matthews, Girmay and Van Aert. In a blue key, the best was Alberto Bettiol: the captain in pectore of Bennati’s national team for the Australian World Cup finished eighth (Ulissi ninth) and Andrea Bagioli also went strong among the Azzurri players, who then finished 22nd. Another good race also for Andrea Piccolo, Bettiol’s teammate at Ef.