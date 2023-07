McLaren was super at Silverstone, but Norris in particular was overflowing: rocket start on Verstappen, laps in the lead and then a great defense on Hamilton, which earned him 2nd place. And it’s a pity for Piastri, without Safety it would have been a double podium… Watch the video. The World Cup returns in two weeks to Budapest: all on Sky Sport F1, Sky Sport Summer, in 4K and streaming on NOW

