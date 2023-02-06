Lega Basket and GQ Italia announce the partnership that sees Condé Nast’s men’s magazine as Lifestyle Media Partner of the Frecciarossa Final Eight 2023.

GQ Italia, a men’s brand of global resonance that has always been a point of reference for style, connects the world of fashion with the new creative contexts that feed it. Contaminations generated by the worlds of music, cinema and sport described in a completely new way and with a careful look at the contemporary. Characters and stories capable of entertaining and involving a multifaceted audience.

The partnership includes editorial initiatives and the production of social and media content in the run-up to and during the Frecciarossa Final Eight. On the days of the competition, GQ Italia will also have a dedicated lounge at its disposal where it will be possible to carry out exclusive interviews with the protagonists of the event and the numerous guests who will be present at the Pala Alpitour.

“The partnership with GQ Italia is part of a growth path of institutional and lifestyle communication, which we have activated this year in a timely manner, in order to strengthen the recognition of the LBA brand and promote the diffusion of Italian basketball among fans and Not. – commented Umberto Gandini, President of Lega Basket Serie A – I am convinced that having a partner like GQ Italia alongside will allow us to tell the story of basketball in a different and captivating way and to make its protagonists better known. We are inaugurating this collaboration on the occasion of the Frecciarossa Final Eight 2023, convinced that it is the beginning of a journey that will consolidate over time”.

“We are excited to start this journey together with Lega Basket Serie A – added Federico Sarica, Head of Editorial Content of GQ Italia – As GQ we are interested in all the worlds that today manage to create magic and cross stories with style. Sport is certainly one of these worlds and basketball, now on a global level, is a unique opportunity to create a show that we don’t want to miss”.