Grabher celebrates its premiere after a brief appearance

Julia Grabher reached a new milestone in her career at the dress rehearsal for the French Open in Paris. The 26-year-old from Vorarlberg reached the semi-finals at the tournament in Rabat on Thursday and is among the top four on the WTA tour for the first time. Grabher benefited against Martina Trevisan after winning the first set 6:3 from the surrender of the top seeded Italian.

Read more …