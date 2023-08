Julia Grabher successfully defended her title at the ITF W100 in Maspalomas on Gran Canaria. Austria’s number one (WTA No. 63) won the final of the Future tournament on Sunday against 20-year-old Spaniard Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (WTA-153.) 6: 4 6: 4.

Meanwhile, Lukas Neumayer missed the title at the ATP Challenger tournament in Cordenons in Italy. The world number 251. Local hero Matteo Gigante (ATP No. 202) was beaten 0:6 2:6 in the final.

