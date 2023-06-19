Grabher is approaching the top 50

Julia Grabher has moved a little closer to the top 50 in the tennis world rankings. The 26-year-old from Vorarlberg made up a place on Monday despite her elimination in the opening round of the WTA125 tournament in Valencia and is in 55th place. This is an all-time high for Austria’s number one, who is currently struggling with a thigh strain.

GEPA/Francois Asal

For men, there was no change for Austria’s best players, Sebastian Ofner is 81st, Dominic Thiem is in 89th place. The American Frances Tiafoe is new in the top ten in tenth place. The 25-year-old won his third ATP Tour title in Stuttgart on Sunday.

