Home » Grabher is approaching the top 50
Sports

Grabher is approaching the top 50

by admin
Grabher is approaching the top 50

Julia Grabher has moved a little closer to the top 50 in the tennis world rankings. The 26-year-old from Vorarlberg made up a place on Monday despite her elimination in the opening round of the WTA125 tournament in Valencia and is in 55th place. This is an all-time high for Austria’s number one, who is currently struggling with a thigh strain.

GEPA/Francois Asal

For men, there was no change for Austria’s best players, Sebastian Ofner is 81st, Dominic Thiem is in 89th place. The American Frances Tiafoe is new in the top ten in tenth place. The 25-year-old won his third ATP Tour title in Stuttgart on Sunday.

More plus in ATP world rankings and WTA world rankings

See also  Cortina, the ski season continues until May 1st – Sport Marketing News

You may also like

England: Ollie Hassell-Collins dropped from World Cup training...

Cycling: top teams send aces to the Tour...

Bradley Beal-Phoenix Suns, the size of the deal

The title in the CONCACAF League was won...

Brozo courted in Arabia, Tameze for Milan, Juve:...

USA – Canada 2:0, USA soccer players defended...

Rudi Garcia is the right man for Napoli:...

Ferrara, the party of the West, the need...

Adventure Outdoor Fest from June 28 the program

Wolverhampton captain Neves is heading to Saudi Arabia...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy