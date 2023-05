Julia Grabher from Vorarlberg will meet 22-year-old Nuria Brancaccio in the first round of the 1000 tournament in Rome (not before Tuesday). The Italian is 170th in the world rankings, 78 places behind Grabher.

The only duel between the two so far was won by 26-year-old Grabher in 2022 in the final of a 125 WTA tournament in Bari. The winner meets Jil Teichmann (SUI/26). The top 32 have opener byes.