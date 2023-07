Julia Grabher has reached the round of 16 at the WTA 250 tournament. The Vorarlberg native, seeded number five, beat Romanian qualifier Miriam Bulgaru 6-4 6-4 on Monday. The 27-year-old is now dealing with the Russian Diana Schnaider. For Austria’s best tennis player, it was the first win on the WTA tennis tour since her first-round success at the French Open at the end of May.

