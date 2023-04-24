Grabher reaches second qualifying round in Madrid

Julia Grabher saved the chance to enter the main competition of the tennis WTA tournament in Madrid. The 26-year-old from Vorarlberg beat the ex-ranked 20 in the first qualifying round on Monday. Ana Konjuh with 6:4 7:6 (7/4) through. Austria’s number one, which has slipped 14 places to position 92 in the ranking, now only has to overcome one hurdle. On Tuesday we face Ukraine’s Dajana Jastremska, who benefited from the resignation of her opponent.

Karolina Pliskova, number 15 in the world, cannot take part in the tournament. The former leader had to cancel her participation due to a knee injury, but wants to return to the tour in Rome shortly before the French Open.

More see Current WTA Tournaments