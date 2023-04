Julia Grabher celebrated an opening win at the WTA 1000 tournament in Madrid on Wednesday. The woman from Vorarlberg, who had slipped into the main draw as a “lucky loser” due to the cancellation of the British Emma Raducanu despite missing qualification, prevailed in the first round against the Bulgarian Viktoria Tomowa 6:1 7:6 (7/5). Next opponent could not be more prominent: It is the Polish world number one Iga Swiatek.

