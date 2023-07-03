Grabher’s opening game interrupted because of darkness

Julia Grabher’s first-round appearance at the Wimbledon lawn classic was interrupted on Monday evening due to nightfall and postponed to Tuesday. At the time, the 27-year-old from Vorarlberg was behind the favored American Danielle Collins, she lost the first set 4:6. It’s only Grabher’s fourth major-level major-round game.

The Vorarlberg native, who recently made it into the top 60 in the world, put up an open fight with the former number seven in the world, who dropped back to 52nd place after injuries.

The key moment was probably the fourth game. After Collins used her first breakball to make it 2-1, Grabher immediately missed three break opportunities and had to let her opponent go. At 3: 5 she fended off three set balls on her own serve, but Collins finally served successfully.

