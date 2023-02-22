Grace Geyoro (France midfielder after the 0-0 draw against Norway): “It was a well-established team, with aggressiveness and impact. We had a good game tonight. These are preparation matches, you have to use that. We have to have these automatisms that we had at the Euro, we have to manage to put them back in place. It takes work and time. You have to adapt, it’s a new system for everyone. The goal is for the World Cup. We are here, we have to do the job. We try to give the maximum when we play, when we enter. We need to build up as much confidence as possible. We would have preferred to win (against Norway).
We won the tournament, we will try to keep the positive. These are systems in which we are not used to playing, it shows. When you see us play it shows. If the coach thinks it’s the right system, it’s up to us to adapt. We must progress on several aspects, offensively, defensively. We have to manage to be a compact block, to play together. We have to manage to find our game identity. For the moment we don’t really know, but we have to work. There have been changes, it is not easy for us. We still have a little time to work. »
Charlotte Bilbault (midfielder of the France team): “We knew it was going to be a complicated match, it’s an aggressive, athletic team. We expected a difficult match, it was the case. We tried different systems during this internship, it’s up to us to put ourselves in place. We were consistent at certain times, others when we took the broth, overall it was a bit complicated. Later we shall see. We are not going to start from scratch. These are the choices of the coach, we are there to adapt to the different systems.
These are automatisms to be taken with each one. It’s important this kind of match, I hope it will bode well for the future. We have to improve offensively, both forwards and midfielders. Efficiency is important, when you have the chances and you realize them, it’s easier to unfold afterwards. »