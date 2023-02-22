Grace Geyoro (France midfielder after the 0-0 draw against Norway): “It was a well-established team, with aggressiveness and impact. We had a good game tonight. These are preparation matches, you have to use that. We have to have these automatisms that we had at the Euro, we have to manage to put them back in place. It takes work and time. You have to adapt, it’s a new system for everyone. The goal is for the World Cup. We are here, we have to do the job. We try to give the maximum when we play, when we enter. We need to build up as much confidence as possible. We would have preferred to win (against Norway).