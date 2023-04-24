Video | Graceful dance! Chinese girls spread Chinese culture in UK｜Jinan University alumni pursue their dreams

Dance is an elegant performing art that showcases the dancer’s spiritual world. Xu Shaman and Cai Weiyi, graduates of the School of Journalism and Communication at Jinan University, majoring in Network and New Media, have showcased the beauty of Chinese dance in the UK and spread the charm of Chinese traditional culture to the world.

Xu Shaman joined the Jinan University Student Dance Troupe in her freshman year, making her undergraduate time even more unforgettable. As members of the dance troupe at Jinan University, Xu Shaman and Cai Weiyi have left their graceful figures on many stages.

After studying at the University of Manchester in the UK, Xu Shaman discovered that the university had no Chinese dance-related clubs. Her foreign classmates or teachers couldn’t distinguish between Chinese dance and ballet or Korean dance. She and Cai Weiyi agreed to present the diversity of Chinese dance culture to the world with their dance skills.

During her time in the UK, Xu Shaman spent nearly two months producing a Chinese dance video. In the video, the two girls danced gracefully, and the unique charm of Chinese dance was evident. After the video was posted on major social media platforms at home and abroad, the number of views and other data immediately skyrocketed. The dance video also attracted foreign dance enthusiasts to join the ranks of learning Chinese dance. They said, “Our mission to spread Chinese traditional culture is far from completion.”

Editor in charge｜Wang Yuying

Source｜Jinan University Alumni Association Official Account