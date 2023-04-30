Through the local newspapers we learned of the request of the “Sestri Levante” to play their internal matches at the City of Chiavari.

This unholy request leaves us baffled and irritated given that the corsair fans are our historical enemy and the rivalry is visceral despite the many years of absence, therefore WE CATEGORICALLY REFUSE their presence in our Stadium and in our City AT ANY COST, even at risk to face warnings and penalties.

WE WILL PREVENT this OUTRAGE and ANYONE who is in favor of this SCENARIO will be considered by us, the fans, an ENEMY and will be treated as such!

The Administration and the Football Clubs involved in this press release are notified.

[ Gradinata Sud Chiavari ]