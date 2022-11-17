A new frontier for video games that arrive, for the first time with a category, at the Grammys. But there are those who contest the nominations.

The Grammys will have a category dedicated entirely to the world of video games for the first time this year. Consistent with the theme of the event, the soundtracks heard in the industry will take center stage. Although the introduction of this category has been welcomed as an acknowledgment for gaming, however, the nominations that have populated it have inevitably caused discussion.

Video Games at the Grammys —

Another accolade for video games, after Hades recently won a Hugo Award for the first time. The Grammys have introduced an ad hoc category for the medium, nominating Austin Wintory for Alien: Fireteams Elite, Steph Economou for Assassin’s Creed, Bear McCreary for Call of Duty, Richard Jacques for Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy and Christopher Tin for Old World to win . Many already note that there have been so many titles with superior soundtracks this year – including Elden Ring (near monopolist at The Game Awards), Citizen Sleeper, Stray, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Bayonetta 3, Tunic, and so on – and the The latest Assassin’s Creed, Valhalla, even came out in 2020.

First, not very first time —

It should be noted, however, that video games have already been awarded Grammys in the past, despite not having a category dedicated to them. The most famous cases are the awards assigned to Christopher Tin for Baba Yetu from Civilization 4 (2005) or to Charlie Rosen and Jake Silverman for Meta Knight’s Revenge from Kirby Super Star (1996). Clearly, even in a world that celebrates gaming with the first Olympic week entirely dedicated to esports, the finish line has not gone unnoticed: next year, perhaps, with an eye, or rather an ear, more focused on games than on (big) names of composers…