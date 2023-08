The American with Austrian passport Sylven Landesberg returns to Europe after four seasons in China: the full-back from 1990 has signed a contract with Dreamland Gran Canaria, winners of the last Eurocup

📝 OFFICIAL | Dreamland Gran Canaria closes the incorporation of Sylven Landesberg. ▪ The experienced scorer joins the outside game of the yellow team for the 23/24 season. 👀 pic.twitter.com/mKPs9gLxJn — Dreamland Gran Canaria (@GranCanariaCB) August 8, 2023

