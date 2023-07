Nicolas Brussino has signed a new 1+1 contract with Gran Canaria, as announced by the Spanish club.

The Argentine guard produced 10.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game between the ACB and BCL last year.

📝 OFFICIAL | Dreamland Gran Canaria and Nico Brussino extend their relationship. ▪ The Argentine international renews until the 24-25 academic year, with the option of one more season. 👀 pic.twitter.com/Z29u73wmRP — Dreamland Gran Canaria (@GranCanariaCB) July 15, 2023

