Gran Canaria resists the return of Turk Telekom, wins the Eurocup 2022/23

This evening the last act of the 7DAYS Eurocup takes place, the final between Gran Canaria and Turk Telekom.

It will also be the challenge between two emerging coaches, the Slovenian Jaka Lakovic and the Turkish Erden Can, today the involuntary protagonist of a misadventure.

At the Gran Canaria Arena, the tap-off is scheduled at 21:00.

The hosts dominated the second period, leading at halftime 50-33 with Slaughter and Shurna on the shields. However, Turk Telekom doesn’t give up, and with an excellent Jones returns to the game up to 61-55 at the end of the third quarter.

Both teams struggle to score points at the beginning of the last quarter, with just over 5 minutes to go Grant makes it 64-62 but misses the additional free throw. Shurna from 3, 2 points each for Benite and Grant, 69-64 2 minutes from the siren. The guests no longer find the way to the basket, Bouteille’s triple only serves to lengthen the agony until the final 71-67.

The group under Lakovic’s orders wins the Eurocup and a place in the next Euroleague.

For Gran Canaria the protagonists are Shurna (18 with 7/11 from the field), Slaughter (16+3 assists) and Albicy (13+3 assists, 3 steals and 8 fouls conceded).

Grant finishes with 16 points, 7 rebounds and 8 fouls suffered for Turk Telekom, also worth mentioning are the performances of Bouteille (17 with 5/12 from three) and Jones (17+10 rebounds, 3 steals and 10 fouls suffered).