Gran Fondo Il Lombardia 2022: the route unveiled and the new jersey presented

Gran Fondo Il Lombardia 2022: the route unveiled and the new jersey presented

Appointment on Sunday 9 October, the day after the pro race: start and finish in Cantù, there are Sormano and Ghisallo

The route and the new jersey of the ENEL Green Power Gran Fondo Il Lombardia were presented on Wednesday in via Durini in Milan. It takes place on Sunday 9 October, the day after the professional race, offering the many enthusiasts the opportunity to compare themselves on the historic climbs that have made the Classic of Dead Leaves unique and made many champions of the pedal great. Also this year departure and arrival are fixed in Cantù. There are two monument climbs: Sormano and Ghisallo, for a unique route and landscape. A mix of climbs, descents, tears that guarantee constant fun for great cross-country skiers.

THE HOW – The novelty is the positioning of the area for the collection of race packages and that of the village. Both will be set up in Como – in the Canottieri Lario / Stadio area – to allow all members to be able to follow live, on Saturday, the arrival of Il Lombardia of the professionals.

September 7, 2022 (change September 7, 2022 | 07:59 am)

