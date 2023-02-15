A major partnership was announced today ahead of the games Cortina 2026 Olympics. The Milano Cortina 2026 Foundation has in fact announced a partnership with the Grana Padano Consortium precisely in view of the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games.

The agreement establishes a common purpose and a profound sharing of values ​​between the Organizing Committee of the next Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games of 2026 and the Consortium which has always been an ambassador of Italian taste in the world. Milano Cortina 2026, the most popular Winter Olympic Games ever, will cover an area of ​​over 22,000 square kilometers and will involve the whole of Italy. At the same time, by signing the partnership with the Foundation, the Consortium wants to consolidate the close link with the territory, fully embracing the fundamental and precious principles of environmental, social and economic sustainability, which also inspire the Winter Olympic Games.

Renato Zaghini, President of the Protection Consortium, commented: “It is a great emotion for Grana Padano to be part of the team of supporters of the Organizing Committee of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games. Milano Cortina 2026 will be a unique and unrepeatable event and a source of great pride for our Village. An opportunity also to share the fundamental principles of sport, such as commitment, passion and generosity, which are the same values ​​that have contributed to making Grana Padano a DOP excellence and which has always been an ally in the healthy diet of enthusiasts of sports“.

“It is with great joy – he declared Giovanni Malagò, President of the Milano Cortina 2026 Foundation and of CONI – that we welcome the Consorzio di Tutela del Grana Padano into the family of sponsors of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games. A friendship that has been going on for years is consolidated with Grana Padano and confirms the commitment of this prestigious Italian company to support for sport”.

“Today we begin to share an approach to the most prestigious sporting event on a global level that will accompany the organisation, promotion and communication activities of the Milano Cortina 2026 Foundation – said the General Manager of the Consortium, Stefano Berni –. The colors of the Grana Padano logo together with the emblems of Milano Cortina 2026 are for us the perfect expression of an alliance, which fully represents the best of our country”.

Per Andrea VarnierCEO of the Milano Cortina 2026 Foundation “The entry of Grana Padano into the family of Olympic and Paralympic sponsors of Milano Cortina 2026 is particularly significant due to the many common points that unite us. We too, like the Consortium, are committed to promoting the excellences that define the unmistakable imprint of our country”.