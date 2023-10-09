Home » Granada wrestles a draw from Barcelona
FC Barcelona dropped points again in the Spanish championship with a 2-2 (1-2) draw against penultimate Granada. Bryan Zaragoza scored for the Andalusians after just 17 seconds on Sunday evening and made it 2-0 after half an hour. The Catalans were no longer able to make a comeback. Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal scored just before the half-time whistle to make it 1-2 for the visitors, making him the youngest goalscorer in La Liga history.

At 16 years and 87 days, Yamal surpassed the previous record set by Fabrice Olinga, who scored for Malaga in 2012 at the age of 16 years and 98 days. Yamal, who was born near Barcelona, ​​comes from Equatorial Guinea and his father from Morocco. On his debut with the Spanish national team in September, he became the youngest team player in the association’s history to score in the European Championship qualifier against Georgia.

Sergio Roberto equalized for the onrushing champions in the 85th minute, but that was all that was possible for Barcelona. A goal from Ferran Torres deep in stoppage time was disallowed due to a narrow offside position. In the table, Barcelona is now three points behind leaders Real Madrid, while Girona is one point behind the third team. Atletico is fourth, the Madrilenians beat Real Sociedad 2-1. Antoine Griezmann scored the decisive goal with a penalty in the 89th minute.

