BELLUNO

Grand gala at the Spes Arena: the battleship Trento arrives for what the Da Rold Logistics company has already renamed “a party for everyone, the volleyball party”. Today at 6 pm in Lambioi, the Rhinos face Itas Trentino in the most suggestive of the pre-season friendly matches. Admission is free.

«We are happy for the opportunity to compete with opponents of a similar caliber. I am also confident that we can have a good race », guarantees the general manager of the Belluno team Franco Da Re.

For Itas Trentino, tonight’s is the first test of the season. Da Rold Belluno, on the other hand, made its debut six days ago in Schiavonia, beating Monselice, the future opponent in the A3 series championship, in five sets. «From a technical point of view», continues Da Re, «breaking the ice against Monselice last Saturday was important. Now, with Trento, the stimuli will certainly not be lacking. It is true that their national teams will not be there, but it is equally true that they have at least four or five athletes of absolute depth and a series of high-level youngsters ».

Among these, also the spiker from Belluno, born in 2005, Alessandro Bristot, son of the head of the youth sector in Belluno Paolo Bristot. «It will be an exciting moment», admits “Paolino” Bristot, «I won’t hide it. Who will I cheer for? For volleyball: a sport that has given a lot to me and now also to my son. Thanks to volleyball, Alessandro came into contact with people with a high moral profile: people who contributed to his growth. Ale is pursuing an important journey, with his own legs. I never wanted to direct him in any way: at most he asked me for some advice ».

Both Trentino and Belluno will be back on the pitch tomorrow: Trento will support a joint training session with Modena, Belluno will visit Delta Group Porto Viro (6pm at the sports hall in via XXV aprile). Even in that case, Belluno will host the season of a superior category team, the Porto Viro of A2.

“In the absolute debut in Schiavonia, the test offered by the collective was satisfactory”, adds Franco Da Re, who tomorrow will face his brother Bruno, president of Trentino Volley, “also because we faced a sextet that has more tested mechanisms than to ours and stings in the joke. At first we suffered a bit from their serve, then we shook off the rust and managed to deliver a decent volley. There was no shortage of pleasant surprises, starting with the two young central players, Stufano and Gustamacchia. Without considering Galliani and Guolla: they had a very good impact. There is a lot to fix, but the sensations are positive ».