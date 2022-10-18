The Milan coach: “Napoli seems to have something more than everyone now, but the championship is long.” The manager: “We will try to intervene in the right way, also incorporating Pioli’s indications”. And Massara talks about Leao’s renewal …

There is a lot of Milan at the Gran Galà of football. The best coach of the 2021-22 season, Stefano Pioli, was welcomed by coach Roberto Mancini. “I was lucky enough to have a great club that supported me and fantastic players, with whom we built something magical – said the Rossoneri coach -. The spark started at Milanello, there is a positive air that allows us every day to continue to grow. ‘Pioli is on fire’? Exciting, wonderful, it started from our boys’ bus and all the fans have adopted it. We are still hungry for success, we want to repeat ourselves. Napoli seems to have something more than everyone now, but the championship is long and we will try to stay there until the end. ”

Maldini — Paolo Maldini collects the Milan award, best club of last season: “An honor, it’s a club of value and values. It has trained many players. Even as a man it was an important experience. I am excited because it is the basis of our successes. there is a great spirit and passion. Let’s not forget that the Milan squad is full of guys, I also had my son here, and I know what the 18-19 year olds may need. I am lucky to be able to see everyone the training sessions with Massara. We will try to intervene in the right way, including Pioli’s indications. Behind the desk you suffer more because you don’t play, but the coach and the players make me very calm. “ See also Milan sale: Cardinal returns to Italy, announcement this week

lion — Inevitably there is also talk of the future, in this case of the renewal of Rafa Leao, now the strong point of any market discourse concerning the Rossoneri. At the start of the evening, Frederic Massara, sports director of the Devil, was not removed from the microphones of Sky Sport when he was asked a question on the subject. And his words were a further ray of light for the Rossoneri fans who dream of the Portuguese for many years to rage on the left wing. “Rafa’s renewal? We are confident, we want to stabilize the team at the highest levels, we will try to find a solution – Massara said – We will talk to his dad at dinner ”. It is therefore possible that at the meeting with the player’s lawyer, on the agenda for days for Tuesday, the Milan management will arrive with something concrete already in their hands.

