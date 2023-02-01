And now the question arises: who can stop Djokovic in this 2023? Nadal, called to yet another rebirth after the sad elimination at the Australian Open and also fighting against the passage of time? The loose cannon Kyrgios, more and more admirer of Nole but, who knows, his next antagonist? The young Alcaraz, Sinner and Rune, with the former being the real rival of the Serbian this year on paper? Tsitsipas, Zverev or Medvedev, will at least one of the three be able to stand up to The Djoker? In this review of phenomenal tennis players with imperfections, Djokovic is one step, if not two, ahead of everyone.