After his tenth success at the Australian Open, the 22nd Grand Slam of his career, the Serbian is back at number 1 in the world and can pursue new records: from ranking to Court Smith, here’s who he has in his sights
And now the question arises: who can stop Djokovic in this 2023? Nadal, called to yet another rebirth after the sad elimination at the Australian Open and also fighting against the passage of time? The loose cannon Kyrgios, more and more admirer of Nole but, who knows, his next antagonist? The young Alcaraz, Sinner and Rune, with the former being the real rival of the Serbian this year on paper? Tsitsipas, Zverev or Medvedev, will at least one of the three be able to stand up to The Djoker? In this review of phenomenal tennis players with imperfections, Djokovic is one step, if not two, ahead of everyone.