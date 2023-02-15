Home Sports Grand Tour of Italy by bike in preview, 5,000 km between nature, villages and cuisine
Sports

Grand Tour of Italy by bike in preview, 5,000 km between nature, villages and cuisine

by admin
Grand Tour of Italy by bike in preview, 5,000 km between nature, villages and cuisine

Il Grand Tour of Italy by bicycle it’s called Le Vie del Bike.
The route is approx 5.000 km and connects all Italian regions through paved roads with low traffic and dirt roads. It is not yet possible to cover it all, like the Sentiero Italia, which is done on foot. but some of the most beautiful stretches in Central Italy they are already passable. And we did.

Read also

Grand Tour of Italy by bike in preview

Le Vie del Bike is a project of the Ministry of Tourism and has yet to be completed.
But large stretches can already be covered between Tuscany, Umbria and Marche, ithe heart of Italy. Where the food and wine tradition is among the best in the country.
Ecco what you can see doing the grand tour of Italy by bicycle in these regions.
Credits for all photos: Marco Biella for Sportoutdoor24.it

Advertising

You may also be interested in…

See also  Basketball, Filip Kruslin signs for another year

You may also like

Fila sponsor of Alessandra Chillemi until 2024 –...

Final8 2023 | Carpegna Ham Pesaro-Openjobmetis Varese

Spezia, Gotti risks exemption: possible substitutes

The Warriors believe that the Blazers are repeat...

Ticket price too expensive, the banner of Bayern...

NBA, the most unlikely All-Stars of all time...

Champions League, Pioli: “It was a difficult game,...

Part-timer Matija Pecotic needs ‘another day off’ from...

the W14 of Hamilton and Russell to challenge...

Texas and Oklahoma’s early exit from Big 12:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy