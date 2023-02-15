Il Grand Tour of Italy by bicycle it’s called Le Vie del Bike.

The route is approx 5.000 km and connects all Italian regions through paved roads with low traffic and dirt roads. It is not yet possible to cover it all, like the Sentiero Italia, which is done on foot. but some of the most beautiful stretches in Central Italy they are already passable. And we did.

Grand Tour of Italy by bike in preview

Le Vie del Bike is a project of the Ministry of Tourism and has yet to be completed.

But large stretches can already be covered between Tuscany, Umbria and Marche, ithe heart of Italy. Where the food and wine tradition is among the best in the country.

Ecco what you can see doing the grand tour of Italy by bicycle in these regions.

Credits for all photos: Marco Biella for Sportoutdoor24.it

