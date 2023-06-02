The Grand Tour of the Savio Valley, in Emilia Romagna, is one of the most beautiful bike itineraries in Italy.

Last year, for one, he got theOscar of Cycle Tourism 2022, which rewarded the 180 km from the Romagna Riviera to the Tuscan-Romagna Apennines with theItalian Green Road Awardthe award that promotes cycle tourism and slow holidays by electing the best cycle routes on the peninsula every year.

This year the prize went precisely to the Grand Tour of the Savio Valley, a ring route that is not new and that in some way is well known to bicycle enthusiasts seen it starts from Cesena and reaches Verghereto, retracing the route of the 9 Colli for many stretches between small villages, hills, lakes and beech woods. The motivation for the award is twofold: first of all, the fact of being at the center of a real district dedicated to cycling and to cycle tourism – the Valle Savio Bike Hub -, a public/private project that has implemented charging points for e-bikes, permanent signage and information panels, water fountains, bike sharing, partner shops, hotels and cycling accommodation, restaurants, bars and bike-friendly wineries with cycle workshop and cycle guides, luggage transport; on the other i connections to other cycling routes (such as Via Romagna, the cycling route between the Po Delta and the Marches) and the railway network, which allows intermodality and easy arrival and departure from the access points to the Savio Valley Grand Tour.

Grand Tour of the Savio Valley: route, stages and distances

But let’s see in detail the route, stages and distances of the Grand Tour of the Savio Valley. Ideally the route begins and ends in a ring in Cesenahaving Verghereto as another cardinal point, but obviously we can start from any of the 6 municipalities of the Union of Valle del Savio Municipalities: Montiano, Mercato Saraceno, Sarsina, Bagno di Romagna and precisely Verghereto, on the slopes of Mount Fumaiolo and on the edge of the Casentino Forests with its centuries-old beech woods. All for about 180 km on secondary roads also open to vehicles but generally with little traffic, which in a sporting key can also be covered in a single day while in a cycling key they lend themselves to several stops, taking into account a average uphill gradient of 14% and 3,332 meters in altitude.

The GPX track sets the departure from Piazza del Popola a Cesenaadmire the Malatestiana Library and head towards St. Charles, with its colorful murals. TO Borellomythical place of the 9 Colli, take the crossroads for Bacciolinofrom which you begin to admire the entire Savio valley and the surrounding hills from above until you reach Saracen marketwhere to stop in the center.

From Mercato Saraceno begins the roughest stretch both in the landscape and in the effort for the legs (if you don’t have an e-bike) up to Sarsina and then again towards San Pietro in Bagno e Bath of Romagna, where in summer the air changes from the muggy air of the plains to the cool one of the mountains. A stop in Bagno di Romagna is a must to rest your muscles in the thermal waters and also to dedicate some time to Casentino forests and to their wild and inaccessible heart, the Integral Reserve of Sasso Fratino.

From Bagno di Romagna proceed towards Vergheretowith the landscape becoming wilder and more rugged and you climb up to Fumaiolo pass, the highest point of the itinerary at 1348 meters above sea level. From here, perhaps dedicating some time to the sources of the Tiber and Savio itself, it is all downhill towards the sea with only one ascent but one of those that remain in memory, that of Barbotto. A climb of less than 5 km with gradients of up to 18% at the top of which the bar of the same name is a temple of the heroic deeds of champions such as Coppi, Bartali, Merckx, and Pantani on these roads. The plain and the sea are right below, passing through Sogliano, Roncofreddo and Montiano before possibly closing the ring with a well-deserved dip in the sea if your legs still want to do a few extra km.

