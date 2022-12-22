Treat the disability ironically and not as something negative. This is the message it gives us Michael Sanguinea 38-year-old man from Gallarate, in the province of Varese, affected by DMD (Duchenne muscular dystrophy), who has decided to see the disease not in a tragic and depressing way, but as something to be mocked and played down. Sanguine, with a diploma in Accounting in Busto Arsizio and a law degree at the Carlo Cattaneo University in Castellanza, has various passions. Music for example: during a radio program, in which he made live interventions on the world of disability, he was given the nickname Sitting Bulland at the same time he made himself known thanks to his first personal success, “Protein”, launched on YouTube. The webseries titled Grandfather sitting it was instead his latest initiative, launched together with a group of friends. The online sitcom, made up of 11 episodes available from December 3, sees Michele transform into a not no completely “age-mad”, who manages to live thanks to his wife’s inheritance.

In the series the protagonist lives with three grandchildren: Mario and Alfredo, both unemployed, and Jessica, “in theory a student”. The caregiver Romeo also lives in this unscrewed family, who does everything possible not to work. A lot of things will happen when the sister of the family assistant arrives from Ecuador.

Michele Sanguine has decided to tell himself to Luce! also giving some advice on how to deal with the disease. But do not try to ask him what his future plans will be!

At what age did you get DMD?

“Duchenne muscular dystrophy strikes you at birth, but it shows up around the age of three. It is caused by the lack of a protein called dystrophin. This becomes insufficient as soon as the body begins to develop and this leads to a progressive weakening of the muscles. In my case, I started walking later than other children and from the age of eleven I first used a manual wheelchair, then an electronic one”.

As soon as you learned of the disease, what was your first reaction?

“Not at that age you realize what is happening to you, only when you grow up you begin to be aware of it, and without your parents having to give you explanations, you understand that you are different from the others when even playing hide and seek can become difficult”.

What advice would you give to other people suffering from the same pathology?

“I would advise a boy with my same pathology to work on his character and his approach to life, because withdrawing into oneself does not lead to overcoming the limits which are mental before being physical. Don’t be ashamed of your condition, don’t fear the judgment of others because in anyone’s life this must spur you on, it must be the springboard for your growth”.

She has made illness her strong point. Do you think the energy of the web-series comes from this?

“The energy of the series comes from the need and the desire to let people know that you can also joke and play down a topic that is normally little discussed, and when it happens it is narrated in a tragic and depressing key. I, on the other hand, but like other people with DMD, want to make it clear that my life is full of moments that make me happy and satisfied, and on the one hand I feel like a spokesperson for all those who live with this difficulty, who want to enjoy all the moments of joy that life can give us”.

By addressing disability in an ironic way do you hope to become a role model?

“Yes, I hope to become an example not only for people with disabilities, but above all for able-bodied people who sometimes get discouraged by even a small problem”.

Given the success of the sitcom, what are the next programs?

“I’m working to carry out initiatives always linked to comedy, but this time I will be able to make people laugh live, without going through a screen. There is a lot of irons in the fire, but for the moment I can’t reveal anything else!”.