The Grandvalira resort has areas for beginners in skiing in all sectors, accompanied by schools with more than 500 qualified instructors.

Regardless of age, debutants and intermediate levels of all ages, they can start white sports in all its modalities

Anabel and Sonia were two friends who were afraid to start skiing. Their partners did ski. In the end they decided to accompany them on a cold winter day and today they ski better than their respective partners. The reason, overcome shyness and fears and start skiing in the best of scenarios, Grandvalira, and from the hand of the monitors, which is synonymous with guarantee.

Sometimes it can give the impression that Grandvalira, given its magnitude, is a station designed above all for the most expert skiers and snowboarders, but tIt is also the dream destination for those who want to get into winter sports in a safe and fun way.. Grandvalira is a station for all audiences. Along the 210 skiable kilometers distributed in the seven sectors of Grandvalira – Encamp, Canillo, El Tarter, Soldeu, Peretol, Grau Roig, Pas de la Casa – there are a total of 137 skiable slopes: 24 green, 54 blue, 41 red and 18 blacks. Yes, Grandvalira is a highly recommended destination for skiers who have had to take their skis to the workshop several times to have them tuned up, but it is also ideal for those who want to start feeling their love for skiing and more sports. icy.

In fact, of the total of 137 tracks, 24 are green, the level of initiationideal for those who want to progress adequately, after passing through one of the seven centers that make up the Grandvalira Ski and Snowboard School, with more than 500 qualified instructors.

Regardless of age, debutants and intermediate levels of all ages, they can start white sports in all its modalities; furthermore, hehe experts can perfect their technique and the most veteran receive advice from Grandvalira’s specialist technicians. Classes can be individual or collective. It is never too late to start skiing or to perfect your technique, before sliding down the vast Grandvalira ski area.