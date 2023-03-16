Home Sports Granerud extends Raw Air lead – Geiger sixth
Granerud extends Raw Air lead – Geiger sixth

Status: 03/15/2023 10:07 p.m

Ski jumper Halvor Egner Granerud has significantly extended his lead on the Raw Air Tour. In qualifying for the World Cup in Lillehammer on Thursday (4.30 p.m., live on ARD and on sportschau.de), the Norwegian finished second behind Anze Lanisek from Slovenia.

Granerud’s closest pursuer, Stefan Kraft (Austria), on the other hand, did not make it past 14th place.

Granerud with a ten meter lead

Four Hills Tournament winner Granerud is after ten of 18 jumps in the fight for the prize money of 50,000 euros with 1311.2 points the equivalent of about ten meters ahead of Kraft (1288.9), third is Lanisek (1258.7). As the best German, Karl Geiger, who finished sixth in qualifying, follows in sixth place with 1234.8 points.

All DSV jumpers qualify

In addition to Geiger, the other Germans Markus Eisenbichler (18th), Constantin Schmid (19th), Philipp Raimund (22nd), Andreas Wellinger (24th), Justin Lisso (27th) and Stephan Leyhe (32nd) made it on Wednesday. entry into the competition of the best 50.

Surprisingly, Wellinger missed the first competition in Lillhammer on Tuesday as 53rd in the qualification.

See also  Nordic Combined: Eric Frenzel - the record man ends his career

