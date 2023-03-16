Status: 03/15/2023 10:07 p.m

Ski jumper Halvor Egner Granerud has significantly extended his lead on the Raw Air Tour. In qualifying for the World Cup in Lillehammer on Thursday (4.30 p.m., live on ARD and on sportschau.de), the Norwegian finished second behind Anze Lanisek from Slovenia.

Granerud’s closest pursuer, Stefan Kraft (Austria), on the other hand, did not make it past 14th place.

Qualification Result

arrow right

Granerud with a ten meter lead

Four Hills Tournament winner Granerud is after ten of 18 jumps in the fight for the prize money of 50,000 euros with 1311.2 points the equivalent of about ten meters ahead of Kraft (1288.9), third is Lanisek (1258.7). As the best German, Karl Geiger, who finished sixth in qualifying, follows in sixth place with 1234.8 points.

After finishing 18th in qualifying for the World Cup in Lillehammer, Markus Eisenbichler is critical of his assessment by the judges.

more At the Raw Air Series in Lillehammer, the men are in demand in ski jumping – the full-length qualifier.

more After sixth place in qualifying for the World Cup in Lillehammer, Karl Geiger comments on his positive result.

more

All DSV jumpers qualify

In addition to Geiger, the other Germans Markus Eisenbichler (18th), Constantin Schmid (19th), Philipp Raimund (22nd), Andreas Wellinger (24th), Justin Lisso (27th) and Stephan Leyhe (32nd) made it on Wednesday. entry into the competition of the best 50.

Surprisingly, Wellinger missed the first competition in Lillhammer on Tuesday as 53rd in the qualification.