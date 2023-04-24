Home » Granfondo Stelvio-Santini all ready for the 2023 edition – Sport Marketing News
Granfondo Stelvio-Santini all ready for the 2023 edition

Granfondo Stelvio-Santini all ready for the 2023 edition

The wait for the Granfondo Stelvio Santini 2023 is about to end, on 4 June thousands of Italian and international cyclists will crowd the streets of Bormio and Alta Valtellina to tackle one of the three routes that have in common the finish line on the Alpine pass par excellence : the Stelvio.

Registration will remain open until 30 April 2023 on the granfondostelviosantini.com website

For participants who have decided to spend the weekend of the event with their families, the Stelvio Kids is scheduled for Saturday, dedicated to children aged 3 to 12, where young cyclists can test themselves on an “obstacle course”. Of course, a dedicated mountain bike event could not be missing, the Gymkhana Race, which includes a dedicated race pack.

On Saturday there will also be one of the days of Enjoy Stelvio Valtellina, an initiative dedicated to all cyclists, which provides for the closure of the Gavia Pass to motorized traffic from 08.30 to 12.30, in the section that connects S. Caterina Valfurva (SO) and from Sant’Apollonia (BS).

