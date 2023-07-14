GRANT TRAIL COURMAYEUR | Sportdimontagna.com

1500 athletes from 40 nations, enthusiasm and emotions for an eleventh edition that finally gives Emilia-Romagna a day of glory with a prestigious trio in all three races: the GTC100, the GTC55 and the GTC30. Lots of people crowding the center of Courmayeur and a splendid atmosphere for what was a real trail running party: the Gran Trail Courmayeur celebrates a record-breaking edition with an “appetizer” of what will happen in September with the TORX®. 1500 athletes from 40 nations, enthusiasm and emotions for an eleventh edition that finally gives Emilia-Romagna a day of glory with a prestigious trio in all three races: the GTC100, the GTC55 and the GTC30.

In the GTC100 Simone Corsini beats Franco Collé, Lisa Borzani dominates

High-level names in the queen race, with an exciting start with the front lights at 10 pm from Piazza Abbé Henry and lived in particular on the challenge between the two regulars of the VDA Trailers races, Simone Corsini and Franco Collé. After a night spent in fog and rain keeping each other company, the Emilian born in 1992 decided he wanted to keep the scepter conquered last year by launching the decisive draw on Collé and Augrit between Mont Fortin and Rifugio Elisabetta, further increasing the his advantage as the kilometers went by. A perfect race for Corsini, who proved to have more petrol than the Valle d’Aosta who had to recognize the superiority of his adversary. Simone Corsini therefore won in 15h02’36”, lowering his time from last year by about 8 minutes, while Franco Collé, who triumphed in 2018, stopped the clock in 15h29’13”. Third place for the Swiss Nico Lacher, “popped” among the pretenders to the final victory at the crack of dawn and third in 16h19’15”.

Instead, Lisa Borzani competed against her, third last year and already winner in 2019, author of an authentic showdown that places her in 7th place in the overall ranking. She too decided to put it into fourth gear during the night, overtaking Melissa Paganelli, who was first in the GTC55 last year and second at the Tor des Géants. Borzani, who the TOR has won twice, finished solo in 17h28’31”, inflicting a lead of about an hour on the Bergamo player (18h55’23”). The German Basilia Förster also got on the podium, third in 19h32 ’45”.

Gianluca Galeati and Giuditta Turini triumph at the GTC55

A close fight in GTC55, where an Emilian and a Valle d’Aosta won again. Gianluca Galeati managed his strength well along the entire route while maintaining a frenetic pace, crowned by a stratospheric time: never before had he dropped below 6 hours, but Galeati did even better, finishing in 5h33’58”. Excellent times also for the pursuers, with Alessandro Macellaro second in 5h38’52” and the Frenchman Ben Bradford third in 5h54’41”.

She was the obligatory favorite and Giuditta Turini did not disappoint as she crossed the finish line at the Jardin de l’Ange a few minutes after her teammate Franco Collé. Turini closed his race in 6h36’21”, winning the good challenge with Agnese Valz Gen, second in 6h49’40”, in turn ahead of 1’10” on the other Italian Irene Mantica.

The GTC30 goes to Mattia Reggidori and Fabiola Conti

The GTC30 athletes, who started at 9 in the morning, were the first to raise their arms to the sky. Mattia Reggidori (2h57’35”) won in under three hours, ahead of the American Zach Violett (2h59’26”) and the French Pierre Arz (3h02’38”).

Predictions more than respected in the women’s race, with Fabiola Conti – registered in extremis – 6th overall with a record time of 3h22’10” ahead of the American Kaitlin Allen (3h29’06”) and Agnese Sobrero (3h50’31”).

