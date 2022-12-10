The post on social media: “I’m gay. For me, Grant wore the shirt with the rainbow flag at the World Cup. He was threatened. He didn’t die of an illness”. Air Conditioning Controversy: So Wahl Got Bronchitis?

The death of American sportscaster Grant Wahl at the Doha stadium during the Netherlands – Argentina, shook the world of football and sport in general. The journalist was 49 years old and would have felt ill in the press box while following the match. From the United States Grant’s brother Eric Wahlhas published a video on social media in which he insinuates doubts about his death.

Suspicious death for Grant Wahl? — “My name is Eric Wahl. I live in Seattle. I’m Grant Wahl’s brother. I’m gay. They are the reason he wore the rainbow flag shirt during the World Cup,” says the man in the video, referring to the fact that on November 21 he was allegedly blocked by security personnel before entering the stadium. Grant Wahl had explained that he had been held for 25 minutes at the stadium before USA – Wales, for the rainbow shirt.

Eric Wahl: ‘My brother was killed’ — “My brother was healthy” continues Eric “he told me in recent days that he had received death threats. I don’t think he just died. I think he was killed and please help me“. In a later comment he then explained how they are still trying to figure out what happened “he collapsed in the stadium, was given CPR then was taken by Uber to hospital where he died. We talked to the State Department and Celine (wife, ndr) is in contact with Ron Klain and the White House.” See also It is played at 19.30 The starting sextets

Grant Wahl’s health problems — It is impossible to predict how the situation will evolve if there is a request from the United States to the Qatari authorities to investigate the matter. Wahl in recent days had told on social media how he had health problems. On December 5 he wrote that he had been visited by a clinic in Qatar “three weeks of little sleep, high stress and a lot of work can have this effect”. During United States – Holland he said he felt a pressure in his chest and immediately afterwards he went to a medical center where they told him it was probably bronchitis. In a podcast published on Thursday he explained that he was feeling a little better but not yet 100% “I hope I don’t cough during the podcast”.