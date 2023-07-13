Home » Grant Williams Joins the Mavericks in Three-Party Deal Worth $53.3 Million
Sports

Grant Williams Joins the Mavericks in Three-Party Deal Worth $53.3 Million

by admin

Lone Ranger’s Three-Party Deal Officially Reached: Grant Williams Joins for $53.3 Million

On July 13th, the Dallas Mavericks made an official announcement stating that they have successfully acquired forward Grant Williams from the Boston Celtics through a sign-and-trade deal. However, as per team policy, the specific terms of the contract will not be disclosed.

Earlier reports had suggested that the Mavericks, San Antonio Spurs, and Celtics had reached a three-way agreement. As part of this deal, the Mavericks received Grant Williams, the Spurs obtained Reggie Bullock, and the Mavericks also gave up their unprotected first-round pick swap rights with the Spurs for the 2030 NBA draft. The Celtics, on the other hand, received multiple second-round picks.

Grant Williams has signed a four-year contract worth a staggering $53.3 million. This contract is guaranteed for the entire duration and does not include any options for the player.

During his time with the Celtics last season, Williams appeared in a total of 79 games, where he averaged 8.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game.

The original title of this news article read, “Lone Ranger’s three-party deal officially reached, Guwei joined with 4 years and 53.3 million US dollars.”

Editor-in-charge: Zeng Shaolin.

See also  Ireland won the Six Nations with the Grand Slam

You may also like

Viktor Gyokeres: Coventry City sell striker to Sporting...

3rd league: Essen and Halle open the season

Wimbledon 2023 results: Ons Jabeur fights back to...

This is how the Swiss trained for the...

Newell’s Unveils Conditions Set by Cruz Azul for...

Heat, Haywood Highsmith’s contract guaranteed

WELT Club: Exclusive run and talk with marathon...

Dovbyk is back in fashion, Roma aim for...

Ion Izagirre wins stage 12, de la Cruz...

Chinese Women’s Football Goalkeeper Zhu Yu Aims to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy