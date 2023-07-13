Grant Williams Joins the Mavericks in Three-Party Deal Worth $53.3 Million

Lone Ranger’s Three-Party Deal Officially Reached: Grant Williams Joins for $53.3 Million

On July 13th, the Dallas Mavericks made an official announcement stating that they have successfully acquired forward Grant Williams from the Boston Celtics through a sign-and-trade deal. However, as per team policy, the specific terms of the contract will not be disclosed.

Earlier reports had suggested that the Mavericks, San Antonio Spurs, and Celtics had reached a three-way agreement. As part of this deal, the Mavericks received Grant Williams, the Spurs obtained Reggie Bullock, and the Mavericks also gave up their unprotected first-round pick swap rights with the Spurs for the 2030 NBA draft. The Celtics, on the other hand, received multiple second-round picks.

Grant Williams has signed a four-year contract worth a staggering $53.3 million. This contract is guaranteed for the entire duration and does not include any options for the player.

During his time with the Celtics last season, Williams appeared in a total of 79 games, where he averaged 8.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game.

The original title of this news article read, “Lone Ranger’s three-party deal officially reached, Guwei joined with 4 years and 53.3 million US dollars.”

Editor-in-charge: Zeng Shaolin.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

