grapes-Roma, Rabiot’s goal and controversy over X: the ‘detectives’ in action

Juventus-Roma ends 1-0, controversies and suspicions on X they can’t be missed even on New Year’s Eve. In the sights of ‘Moviolist’ users, between lines drawn with the ruler and sectioned frames, the Juventus goal that decided the match ends. Vlahovic serves Rabiot with a backheel, the Frenchman pierces Rui Patricio and decides the match.

Sui social there are those who doubt the regularity of the actionwhich was obviously analyzed by the VAR, posts are pouring in with more or less blurry snapshots, in which they try to show that the pass caught Rabiot offside. There are those who draw lines considering in an artisanal manner and those who identify alleged irregularities in the official procedure. There are also those who do he goes as far as analyzing Vlahovic’s touch, questioning the movement of the Serbian center forward to contest the verdict of the VAR staff, ‘guilty’ of not having chosen the actual moment in which the Serbian center forward unloads the ball towards Rabiot. Nothing new, all things considered, in the social world of Italian football.

After all, the controversies and discussions about the Juventus goal they are part of a single big debate that has been going on for 24 hours, since the match that leaders Inter drew 1-1 on the Genoa pitch on 30 December. This time, the Nerazzurri goal scored by Arnautovic and apparently spoiled by a foul by Bisseck su Strootman: the Nerazzurri’s push towards the Genoa midfielder seemed clear, but the referee and VAR did not detect it.

It is impossible to archive the ‘misdeed’ as a field episode, also in this case discussions have started with detailed references to similar precedents: a few days ago, a similar gesture by Lazio’s Casale in Verona was sanctioned and led to the annulment of the Biancoceleste’s goal, he detected the pro-Inter favor ‘hunters’. From the Nerazzurri side, the response was immediate with images from two seasons ago: when Tonali scored a decisive goal for Milan’s Scudetto, in a photo-finish victory on the Lazio pitch, he would have made the same gesture.

