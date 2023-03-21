The GC trainer makes it public that he terminated his employment contract four weeks ago. Once again, the club’s Chinese owners appear haphazard.

Where are the perspectives? GC trainer Giorgio Contini in the Tourbillon on Saturday. Valentin Flauraud / Keystone

It was actually a good weekend for the Grasshoppers. In Valais, coach Giorgio Contini’s team defeated FC Sion 2-1 and gained some breathing room in the competition against the last place in the table. With 31 points, the GC world suddenly doesn’t look as gloomy as it presented itself after three defeats in a row at the beginning of March. And now this: On Sunday, various online portals spread the message that head coach Giorgio Contini had terminated his employment contract. This was confirmed by GC in a dry message on Sunday evening.