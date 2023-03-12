If you’ve come here looking for gravel routes in Mugello, it’s because you haven’t found much to satisfy your passion. You may have seen the Granfondo route and some organized excursions, but nothing capable of satisfying your desire for adventure along the slopes of the Tuscan-Romagnolo Apennines. I know, you’re right, and it’s a shame, because that portion of Mugello between Tuscany and Romagna is instead a paradise (still little known) for gravel bike enthusiasts. I understood it on my skin and on my legs, since I spend the summer in Marradi and after years with a front MTB, I’ve now been riding gravel for a few years. With great satisfaction.

But I must immediately warn you of one thing: if you are looking for GPX tracks or precise directions of routes you will not find them here either. For two reasons, one consequent to the other. Because I’m convinced that GPX tracks dull the sense of adventure and discovery a bit, trooping us all on the same routes with what I call the Lonely Planet effect; and because as a result I have become over time a theorist of getting lost.

But if like me you waste time a look at the maps and charts and draw routes to tackle by bike with an open mind to discovery, and sometimes even to failure, then read on, because I think I can give you some useful suggestions.

What we talk about when we talk about gravel in Mugello

Meanwhile, what are we talking about when we talk about gravel in Mugello? If you expect only gravel paths no, there is not only that. Yes I’m here beautiful dusty and sizzling cart roads and farmsbut there are also mountain b-road where hardly anyone passes, singletrack at the limit of MTBpieces really broken by real portage and yes, even some paths along the river banks, even at the edge of the wild.

And what territory are we talking about? Having a house in Marradi, my backdoor playground is there historical territory called Tuscan Romagnaa quadrant that stands between Passo del Muraglione, Passo della Futa, Imola and Forlì: to the north there is the Santerno Valley, with its brand new cycle path, to the south the Montone valley which descends from the Casentino Forests, to the east the plain is bounded by the Via Emilia, to the west the Sentiero Italia CAI runs along the ridge.

Gravel routes in Mugello

And now we finally see some gravel routes in Mugello. To the north as mentioned there is the Santerno cycle pathwhich starts from the Romagna plain: the stretch up to Castel del Rio is for real cycle tourism, often on a properly gravel dirt road, zigzagging between the few villages and the river of the same name. Then the climb to Firenzuola starts, on a beautiful b-road (beloved by motorcyclists, especially on weekends): so it’s about 60 km with 480 meters of positive difference in height, perfect for a highly enjoyable cycle excursion. If you want to know more, read here.

Path Italy CAI in gravel in Mugello

They can be reached from Firenzuola two interesting Apennine passes: Passo della Futa and Passo del Giogo (in both cases a dozen km and 500 meters D+). What unites the two steps is the section L09 of the Sentiero Italia CAI, 13 km also suitable for MTB but very feasible even with a gravel. From Passo del Giogo to Passo della Colla there is the section L08 of SI CAIanother 13 km technically very similar to the previous ones.

In total they are 25 km of beautiful ridge path among centuries-old beech woods, water sources, chestnut groves and, with a little luck, even wild fauna.

There would also be the stretch L07 up to Passo del Muraglione which enters the Casentino Forestsbut it is decidedly less feasible on two wheels, even with a MTB.

In the magical world of the Casentino forests

Per enter the magical world of the Casentino Forests there are three possible itineraries. The most fascinating is the one that starts, or passes, from Betrayala small town in the province of Forlì-Cesena nestled in the equally small valley of the Tramazzo torrent. It can be reached from Faenza via Modigliana, or from Forlì via Portico di Romagna by crossing Monte Busca with its small volcano, or again from Marradi via Abeto.

In any case in the Tramazzo valley you pedal in absolute silence, among a few scattered houses, farmland, chestnut woods and a secondary road which leads up to Lago di Ponte, where there is a nice refuge: from here the road becomes a mountain cart track that goes up even a little impervious and uneven and enters the Casentino Forests until it joins the road that connects Marradi to San Benedetto in Alpe (from where in 1 hour of walking you can reach the Dantesque Acquacheta waterfall): towards Marradi there are still a couple of passes to cross, towards San Benedetto it’s all spectacular downhill.

The Lamone Valley

The Valle del Lamone, which descends from the Colla pass to Faenza passing through Marradi and Brisighella, is the largest and also the most inhabited of the valleys we are considering. It is much loved by Romagna road cyclists who aim for the Mugello in Bike certification, but also by mtbikers, who find bread and paths for their teeth in the surroundings of Marradi (as well as by ultrarunners who associate it with the 100 km of the Passatore). But it’s also an interesting gateway to some gravel-style variations. One is that which from Brisighella leads to Riolo Termeentering the Parco della Vena del Gesso Romagnola where there are a couple of itineraries classified by MTB – the Chalk Cycle Path and the Orange Path – but feasible with a little technique, legs and ravaging even in gravel.

From the Zattaglia di Brisighella hamlet you can take the farm road that leads to the hamlet of Fornazzano, a dirt road still immersed in the woods, along which there are only a few farms: the road is quite uneven, the silence is absolute and it is not unlikely that you will find a deer, a roe deer or a wild boar in front of you. Those with legs can continue to Monte Romano with its astronomical observatory and descend to the hamlet of San Martino in Gattara, on the border between Romagna and Tuscany.

A bit of ups and downs for those who like to feel their legs

In addition to the ascent to Monte Romano from San Martino in Gattara with sections with double-digit slopes, some ups and downs branch off from the Lamone Valley for those who love to work hard and feel their legs pushing on the pedals. Going up from the plain, in fact, one encounters the detours that from Brisighella lead to Marzeno or Modigliana (and between the two there are a few farm roads for those who love adventure, for example the one that passes in the locality of Lago di Lago which you take from the detour to the Corte dei Mori farmhouse just before San Cassiano and crosses the woods along a beautiful dirt road up to Tramazzo), la climb with double-digit percentages that unites Fognano and Zattagliathe one still unpaved and immersed in the woods that leads to the Museum of the Resistance of Ca’ di Malanca, the one that from Popolano di Marradi leads to the Passo della Cavallara with its commemorative stone of the homonymous battle and then to Abetoand last but not least the Passo Carnevale which leads from Marradi to Palazzuolo sul Senio.

To the abbeys between gravel and portage

In the end for those who love to radiate up to the portage limit there are the beautiful and fascinating paths that lead to the abbeys and churches of the ancient mountain villages in the surroundings of Marradi. The most famous is thehermitage of Gamogna, which can be reached from the Cavallara pass along a route that is more MTB than pure gravel or from the detour along the Badia della Valle road. There church of Lozzole, now restored, can be reached from the farm road that starts from the hamlet of Fantino (but you need more than excellent legs to do it without dismounting). Finally thehermitage of Trebbana with its centuries-old oak in the Alpe di San Benedetto that MTBikers reach from a path that they take shortly after Lago di Ponte.

