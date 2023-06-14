Gravel, trekking, MTB: Merida bikes for your free time

Gravel, trekking, mountain biking: Merida has a bike for every occasion, whatever activity you prefer to practice and your riding level. Because spring has arrived, summer is approaching, and the desire to get around by bicycle is growing.

Whether it’s urban everyday life or fun off-road detours, weekend getaways in the hills or fully loaded journeys, the Merida proposals will give an effervescent twist to the long sunny days that await us.

Trekking bike Merida: weekend out of town

Relax by visiting small villages, the surrounding countryside, the hills: a tour out of town on the saddle of a bicycle is able to give flavor to every weekend. For weekend adventures, Merida offers the CROSSWAY 500 trekking model, also available in the CROSSWAY L 500 version with a lowered frame to make it easier to get on and off the saddle.

The CROSSWAY is the ideal bicycle for pleasant walks along dirt roads or extra-urban cycle paths. The upright driving position, in fact, is designed to admire the surrounding environment in total comfort. The lightweight aluminum frame, suspension fork and seatposts, and high-quality drivetrain make riding easy and fun, allowing you to tackle even the toughest hills. A bicycle with a versatile nature, the CROSSWAY is also suitable for commuting, fitness activities or more structured tourist itineraries, and offers the possibility of mounting mudguards, a luggage rack and a kickstand.

The CROSSWAY 500 by Merida (above, left) is available in black in sizes S to XL, at a recommended price of 1,225.00 euros.

The CROSSWAY L 500 by Merida (above, right) is available in red in sizes from XXS to L, at a recommended price of 1,225.00 euros.

Merida gravel bike: to ride far

It’s almost time for departure, the luggage is already ready. But instead of loading them in the trunk of the car, they are fixed to the frame of the bicycle, ready to cover kilometers of road towards ever more ambitious goals. For fully loaded bikepacking-style journeys, whether on paved roads or more demanding dirt roads, Merida offers the SILEX 300 and SILEX 400 gravel bicycles.

The geometry of the SILEX 300 and SILEX 400 – based on a super versatile triple butted aluminum frame and carbon fork – offers a comfortable and stable riding position for long hours in the saddle, while the mountain bike-inspired handling ensures superior handling ability on even the roughest off-road detours, as well as the steepest inclines and fast road sections. Internal cable routing keeps the frame clean and easier to load, as well as multiple mounting points for water bottles and other components.

Merida’s SILEX 300 (above, left) is available in two color variants and in sizes from XS to XL, at a recommended price of 1,640.00 euros.

Merida’s SILEX 400 (above, right) is available in three color variants and in sizes from XS to XL, at a recommended price of 1,890.00 euros.

Merida MTB bike: to think off the road

For many people, relaxation means immersing yourself in nature, exploring new places and paths less traveled. For off-road excursions, Merida offers the BIG.NINE 300 mountain bike.

Hardtail model mountain bike with double butted aluminum frame. Its slightly upright geometry makes the BIG.NINE 300 a comfortable bike to ride and improves visibility of the trails ahead. A ten-speed Shimano Deore transmission and hydraulic disc brakes complete the profile of an ideal mountain bike for off-road riding in the mountains, in the woods or wherever our thirst for adventure drives us to go.

Merida’s BIG.NINE 300 is available in three color variants and in sizes from S to XXL, at a recommended price of 1,050.00 euros.

