Gravina and the Italdonne bench ‘we have interesting options’ – Football

“There is bitterness, after the first match the team had shown great enthusiasm and passion. The first 35 minutes with Sweden were the best in our women’s football. Then having conceded three goals in a photocopy highlighted limitations, gaps and responsibilities This is a match we all lost together.” Thus the president of the FIGC Gabriele Gravina, at the end of the Federal Council, on the controversies following the elimination of the Azzurri at the World Cup. “Just as the 2019 World Cup was not a point of arrival, but a starting point, so now we are starting again after a defeat, knowing that we have all made mistakes, some on the pitch, some on the bench, some in Via Allegri – continues Gravina – I really appreciated the message which Cristiana Girelli sent me and whose content I will not say: she clarified what the girls meant, indicating the federal president as their guide”.





Now the hunt for the new coach who will take the place of Milena Bertolini begins. And Gravina is keen to say that there have been no waivers for the bench: “There is incredible enthusiasm, we are spoiled for choice, with very interesting options – smiles the president – Identikit of the ideal coach? He must have the ability to dialogue, in summary, must be very prepared and have great human values. Then he must be able to understand and pamper the sensitivity of the girls, one of the values ​​that has made the women’s movement strong”. Obviously the new coach will have to have “technical and tactical ability”, and know the blue project. As for Bertolini, Gravina does not comment on his mistakes. “What did he do wrong? I’m not a manager. I felt a sense of illusion after the penalty scored against South Africa, I was deluded when we were 2-2- at the end of the game, and I was embittered when we conceded on the counterattack when by now we had passed the round”, concludes the president.

