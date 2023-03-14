The words of the FIGC president on the sidelines of the federal council, commenting on Italy’s candidacy for Euro 2032 to be presented to UEFA by 12 April. And on the Covisoc papers: “In our country there is a widespread culture of suspicion. It is a strategy, a working method that is part of our country and it amazes me that this culture is followed”

“We are confident because we believe that Italy is preparing a highly qualified dossier and that does not only take into account the shortage, which we would like to remedy in a relatively short time, linked to infrastructures. It is a country and a nation that has demonstrated great ability in organizing major events”. This was stated by Gabriele Gravina, president of the FIGC, on the sidelines of the federal council, commenting on Italy’s candidacy for Euro2032 to be presented to UEFA by 12 April. “The four matches of Euro2020 hosted in Rome have shown great aptitude in always being ready to face what is asked of us by international bodies – he added -. There is also great enthusiasm from all the components in sharing a path that sees us engaged with Minister Abodi and the government – concluded Gravina – to arrive ready for the filing of the dossier with the hope that it will be supported by a government provision who will give reassurances and certainties to those who judge our candidacy”.

"Supercoppa? We are the first fans of Serie A" "New format of the Italian Super Cup? I have great respect for the principle of democracy and for those who have the responsibility to make choices – continued Gravina regarding the new format of the Italian Super Cup which from 2024 will be assigned at the end of a Final Four -. The choice of the Serie A is in line with what Spain and other federations have done. I will not go into the merits of the evaluations of these choices which are of an entrepreneurial nature. I also hope that the Lega di A can identify a virtuous path. We are the first fans of the success of the Serie A: the more you earn, the better off all of Italian football is. Any form of new horizon is welcome. Because their horizon is that of all of Italian football."

“Covisoc papers? The culture of suspicion is widespread in Italy…” The FIGC president also answered questions about the two ‘Covisoc papers’ that the federation handed over to the lawyers of Cherubini and Paratici in the context of the capital gains case, which led to the 15-point penalty against Juventus, now under consideration by the College of Guarantee: “In our country there is a widespread culture of suspicion. It’s a strategy, a working method that is part of our country and it amazes me that this culture is followed. I understand the different strategies, but the way of working within the FIGC that I declared from the first moment, perfectly outlining the contents of those two emails, is evident. There’s nothing strange, I asked Covisoc to carry out investigations for forms of study and Covisoc notes, that’s all. It is an operating mode of study that has turned into a form of exaltation, a way to find a lockpick”, remarked Gravina.

Times of sports justice "Justice is justice, we have done studies and made material available and we stopped, everything else does not fall within the federation's judgement. The problem is when you try to violate the rules of the sports justice code: we cannot go beyond those rules", added Gravina, answering those who asked him if the timing for the processes related to capital gains could not affect the final rush of the championship. "I understand – he repeats – the strategies that are being implemented, but a sense of responsibility is needed on everyone's part to land in a period that allows the championship to experience its natural path and the parties to accept the verdicts of the justice bodies. Then surely there will come a time when it will be necessary to set a firm point". The number one of via Allegri adds that "the championship will issue its verdict which it seems to me that the field is outlining very clearly. We are awaiting the judgment of the Board of Guarantee for a single company. There are other checks by the prosecution, I don't know if they will be defined in this championship or in subsequent moments but justice must take its course".

On the referees: “The companies involved must also pay” “The idea is to protect more and more and in the best possible way the category of young referees who suffer unprecedented violence, not only from players but also from managers. It is clear that whoever touches the referee will have to leave the world of football”. This was stated by Gabriele Gravina, president of the FIGC who in the council stigmatized the worrying resurgence of attacks on match officials defining them “cowardly and regrettable acts”, anticipating the study, in agreement with The Hague, of a contrasting law to be submitted at the next meeting of the Federal Council, which provides for even more severe sanctions, up to the possibility of penalty points in the standings for the club to which the license holder who is guilty of violence belongs. “In my opinion there must be up to radiation, but it depends on the seriousness, for who touches the referee – continued Gravina – While a club has to pay when there is its direct or indirect involvement because it does nothing “. Then he concluded: “We need respect from the world of football, it is essential to send this message”.

Europeans Euro 2032, step forward Italy: 11 candidate cities Italy takes another step forward in its bid to host the 2032 European football championship, choosing the 11 cities where the matches would be played. The official list must be delivered to UEFA by 12 April. Italy's main rival to win the event is Turkey 1) MILAN – San Siro stadium 2) TORINO – Allianz Stadium 3) VERONA – Bentegodi Stadium