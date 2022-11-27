The president of the FIGC in Turin: “Let’s enhance infrastructure and nurseries. I’m in favor of technology, but football has a heart that must be preserved”

Full immersion in Turin for Gabriele Gravina. The FIGC president, after spending the morning and afternoon at the Allianz Stadium (first the round table on the theme of the second teams with Agnelli, Casini and Ghirelli, then the match between Juve Next Gen and Mantova), was the protagonist in the evening at the Nuvola Lavazza for the “Golden Hearts”, the event that rewards the values ​​of football. An event dedicated to amateur and youth football in Piedmont and Valle d’Aosta.

On stage — “A special evening – said Gravina – the kind you should have every day”. The FIGC president, before going on stage to give the awards, took stock of the momentum of Italian football. “In sport there is a culture of victory and that of defeat. When you fall, you have to start again. This is the moment in which the system must put football and the fans at the center of everything. We need to start again from the enhancement of infrastructures and nurseries “.

The news — Closing on the theme of effective time: “I am in favor of technology – continues the number one of the FIGC – but football must remain football. The ball has a heart that must be preserved, it must not become something mechanical”. In addition to Gravina, the president of the Lnd Giancarlo Abete, the president of the Serie C League Francesco Ghirelli, the president of The Hague Alfredo Trentalange and the president of the national youth and school sector also took the stage to deliver the “Golden Hearts” awards Vito Tisci. See also Strengthening the Resilience of Light Industry Development and Rejuvenating Traditional Industries

November 27, 2022 (change November 27, 2022 | 22:41)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

